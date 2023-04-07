'A time to remember our neighbors' | Observing Ramadan, groups host food distribution in Decatur

Islamic Relief USA is partnering with the Refugee Women's Network to distribute food to vulnerable populations in observance of Ramadan.

DECATUR, Ga. — In observance of Ramadan, two humanitarian organizations will host a community food distribution in Decatur on Saturday.

Islamic Relief USA is partnering with the Refugee Women's Network to distribute food to vulnerable populations in observance of Ramadan.

From dawn to dusk, Muslims fast for 30 days in observance of the holy month. While fasting, people practice the tenets of prayer, reflection and community. This food distribution is to help meet a need locally and practice empathy.

A news release from Islamic Relief USA said as food insecurity has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are struggling to put food on the table -- and inflation doesn't help.

"The month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims across the world to increase giving and empathy. It is a time to remember our neighbors who are struggling and have found themselves in vulnerable circumstances,” said Sharif Aly, chief executive officer of IRUSA.

To help ease the burden, volunteers will pass out boxes of food with rice, dates, cooking oil, flour and pasta, among other items, organizers said.