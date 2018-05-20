DECATUR, Ga. -- An immunity hearing is set for Monday in the case of a former DeKalb County police officer who shot and killed an unarmed veteran.

Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill in 2015, while responding to a call. Hill, an Air Force Veteran who had served in Afghanistan, was naked and unarmed when he was killed.

Hill's family said he was dealing with post traumatic stress disorder.

Pretrial motions were originally scheduled to start April 23, but were delayed until May 21.

Olsen's lead defense attorney is Don Samuel, who was also counsel in the high-profile murder trial of Buckhead attorney Tex McIver.

"In Georgia, we have the right to raise our self-defense argument pretrial," Samuel said. "The theory is that if we have a viable self-defense claim, we should not even be forced to go to trial. So we will present our self-defense argument. If we win, the case is over, though the state can appeal. If we lose, we still can present self defense to the jury."

Olsen is facing a six-count indictment in the shooting death of Anthony Hill: two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of making a false statement and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

