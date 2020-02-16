DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police said a 20-inch water main has broken near the corner of Clairemont Avenue and Westchester Drive, sending water cascading into the streets.

Clairemont Avenue is closed from Scott Boulevard to Maediris Drive. In addition, Westchester Drive is closed between Harold Byrd Drive and Scott Boulevard.

Police officials are working with DeKalb Watershed Management to determine the cause of the break and to find out when repairs will be made.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

