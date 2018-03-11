DECATUR -- A patient released from DeKalb Medical Center in Decatur caused a dispute outside the hospital, prompting it to go into lockdown on Saturday.

Officials said the man has barricaded himself inside a box truck in the parking lot outside the hospital.

"Police responded and were able to peacefully negotiate with him to get him out of the truck," said Major Craig Medlin with DeKalb Police. "He is now getting help inside the hospital."

DeKalb Medical Center was put on lockdown during the investigation, with no one allowed in or out.

Timothy Prosser was outside waiting for his wife, who was visiting a family member.

"My family is safe, they were just in their room," Prosser said. "When I saw the big bomb trucks and SWAT van I knew this wasn't a drill."

DeKalb Medical Center is back to being fully operational tonight.

Decatur hospital on lockdown due to barricaded suspect

© 2018 WXIA