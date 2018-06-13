DECATUR, Ga. -- A man who allegedly fired shots at his neighbor's house in Decatur is behind bars.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old David Knight Wednesday.

On June 10, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office went to a home on Emerald North Drive. Residents inside told deputies they had to crawl along the floor to avoid being hit by bullets. Nine people were inside of the home when the incident happened.

Authorities issued warrants against Knight. Deputies said he lives on the same street.

Deputies said Knight allegedly fired multiple gunshots from an AR-15 while he was inside of a vehicle. Authorities arrested Knight Thursday at a home on Emerald North Drive.

