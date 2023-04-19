Marine recruit from Decatur passes away at 21

Private First Class Noah Evans, 21, died while at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, a release from the Marines stated.

ATLANTA — A Marine Corps recruit, from Decatur, passed away Tuesday during a physical fitness test at a military base in South Carolina.

Private First Class Noah Evans, 21, died while at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, which is outside of Hilton Head, a release from the Marines stated.

Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company. He had been training in the 3rd recruit training battalion and the recruit training regiment.

The cause of Evans' death is currently under investigation, the release stated.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company," a social media post from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island read.

