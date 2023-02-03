Man arrested in Towers High homecoming queen's shooting death

Jayne Salazar Chavez was killed outside of her home in November 2022.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly four months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed in November of 2022.

Dorsey is accused of shooting and killing Jayne Salazar Chavez on Nov. 10. Salazar Chavez had just been crowned homecoming queen and was a well-respected leader in her Air Force JROTC program.

Investigators believe Dorsey shot Salazar Chavez and another man while the two were parked in her Decatur neighborhood. Salazar Chavez was sitting in the passenger side, while the 23-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat.

The pair was shot while they were arguing in the car, investigators said.

Salazar Chavez suffered several shots to her back and abdomen, according to a police report. She and the man made it to a gas station along in DeKalb County before officers found them.

Officers found Salazar Chavez on the ground next to the vehicle, a 2017 Silver Lexus, with bullet holes seen in both the door and windshield. The 23-year-old was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital, according to the report.

The man told investigators he and Chavez were parked outside of the home, when someone pointed a red laser and fired several shots, according to the report. He also told police that the teen was arguing with someone on the phone before the gunfire.