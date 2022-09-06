Hawks and State Farm unveil upgrades to Decatur rec center

The Good Neighbor Club at N.H. Scott Recreation Center includes new TVs, a projector screen for movie nights, a gaming area and more.

DECATUR, Ga. — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm on Thursday unveiled renovations at the N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur that provide for several upgraded youth spaces in the "Good Neighbor Club."

In a release, the Hawks said the upgrades include new TVs, a projector screen for movie nights, a gaming area, classroom tables for homework assistance, a ping pong table and a reading nook/open play area.

Hawks guard Sharife Cooper, a metro Atlanta native, was also on hand to for an event opening up the newly-renovated youth activity space.

The team has previously brought other Good Neighbor Clubs to area rec centers. They also built basketball courts at the NH Scott center in 2017.

“We are proud to return to N.H. Scott Recreation Center and unveil our eighth Good Neighbor Club with State Farm,” Andrea Carter, the team's vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility, said in a statement. “The unveiling of the basketball courts in 2017 paired with our new Good Neighbor Club demonstrates our continued commitment to creating enriching opportunities and safe spaces for Atlanta’s youth.”