North DeKalb Mall to be demolished | Here's what's next

The first phase of the Lulah Hills transformation is expected to wrap up in 2025.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — North DeKalb Mall is bearing a new name and will soon have a new look.

EDENS, a national real estate developer, has renamed the mall to Lulah Hills and plans for it to be a 73-acre mixed-used redevelopment project. The developer owns and operates other popular retail districts in the metro such as Toco Hills, Buckhead Market Place, Andrews Square, and Merchants Walk.

Once complete, Lulah Hills will span 2.5 million square feet and include retail and restaurant space. There are also plans for 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-key hotel and a trail connection to Emory University, according to an EDENS news release.

Located near downtown Decatur and Emory University, North DeKalb Mall was the first fully enclosed mall open for business in Atlanta in 1965. It closed in 2020. Now EDENS hopes it can still serve the community as a renovated town center.