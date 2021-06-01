Girl hit by car while walking in crosswalk with dad, Decatur Police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening while walking with her father, according to Decatur Police.
Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Scott Boulevard just before 5:40 p.m. to a call about a pedestrian hit.
The accident investigation determine that a female juvenile was walking in the crosswalk with her father when a woman driving a blue Mercury didn't yield, striking the girl.
"The juvenile sustained lacerations on her body, but remained conscious and alert and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," police said.
Police said they issued citations to the driver for no insurance and failure to yield to a pedestrian.