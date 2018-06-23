DECATUR, Ga. — Police say they have arrested the man they believe they have arrested the man responsible a shooting at a traffic light that left a 17-year-old girl dead.

Decatur Police said they arrested 50-year-old Simmie Rischard Reed for the death of 17-year-old Janae Owens back on June 20.

Police said it was just before 6 p.m. that night when officers responded to the intersection of South Candler Streey and Midway Road for calls of a person shot. When they got there, they found Ownes and her mom wounded inside the car.

First responders transported them to the hospital, but the 17-year-old girl died from her injuries. A third person was in the car, but did not get hurt.

PREVIOUS | Police find 2 people shot inside of car near South Candler Street

Police had been searching for the gunman responsible – a bald, black male wearing a white t-shirt and driving a black Chrysler 200 or 300. At the time, police asked everyone to be on the lookout for the man and his vehicle.

The photo is a still shot of the suspect's vehicle that police are searching for at this time.

"We are asking for everyone to call the police with tips," said Sgt. Bender with the Decatur Police Department. "Obviously somebody saw something out there. "It's 5:48 p.m. on South Candler Street. It's a busy road. There are people out driving around."

The Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had been on the case since the incident, and on Friday, they finally made an arrest, thanks to a tip from someone.

Authorities found Reed in the 2300 block of Tyler Way in Decatur and took him into custody without trouble. They have since charged him with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

