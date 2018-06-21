DECATUR, Ga. -- Police need help locating a car they said was used in a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured.

The photo is a still shot of the suspect's vehicle that police are searching for at this time.

Wednesday around 5:48 p.m., Decatur Police said they went to the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road to respond to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car.

They were taken to the hospital. One of the victims is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Decatur Police said 17-year-old Janae Owens died from the injuries. A third person was also in the car, but did not get hurt.

Sgt. J. Bender tells 11Alive that the people in the victim's car are related.

He said the shooting happened at the traffic light, but it's unclear if the vehicle was stopped. The victim's car was in the turn lane at the time of the shooting.

"We are asking for everyone to call the police with tips," Sgt. Bender said "Obviously somebody saw something out there. "It's 5:48 p.m. on South Candler Street. It's a busy road. There are people out driving around."

RELATED | Police find 2 people shot inside of car near South Candler Street | 1 victim dead

The suspect was described as a bald black male wearing a white t-shirt and driving a black Chrysler 200 or 300.

The Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.

PHOTOS | Shooting leaves one dead, another injured

PHOTOS | Decatur intersection shooting leaves one dead, another injured

© 2018 WXIA