DECATUR – A raccoon captured in Decatur has tested positive for rabies, DeKalb County officials announced Monday.

The raccoon was captured on the 600 block of Farrar Court in Decatur on Oct. 30.

Thirteen raccoons have tested positive for rabies in DeKalb County – in Dunwoody, Decatur, Tucker, Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates and Lithonia.

Georgia is a “rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long,” health officials said in a release. Officials said it is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.

To prevent the spread of rabies, residents should make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations and eliminate outdoor feeding stations and secure garbage cans.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately, officials said.

© 2018 WXIA