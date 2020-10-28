Free food giveaway at Ray of Hope Christian Church this weekend

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at the church's campus in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ga. — As the holiday season approaches, local organizations are giving back during the pandemic as thousands are impacted by the economic issues caused by COVID-19.

Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute free food to the community on Oct. 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at the church's Chapel Building on the Ray of Hope campus located at 2778 Snapfinger Road in Decatur.

The event is a part of the church’s outreach ministry. Participants will be able to drive up and remain in their vehicles to receive the food from Ray of Hope volunteers.

According to a release sent to 11Alive, the volunteers will be wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of the public.

Ray of Hope Christian Church was founded by its senior pastor, Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale in 1986.