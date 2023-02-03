23-year-old arrested in Decatur security guard's death

Two people are now accused in the murder of Erik McKenzie.

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting.

A second man has been arrested, accused in the death of a Decatur security guard.

Dion Watkins, 23, was arrested Friday as part of the deadly shooting investigation from Oct. 25, 2022. He is facing malice murder and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities said Watkins was part of the shootout at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road that killed 30-year-old Erik McKenzie and hurt another man outside of the bar. Quincy Tyler Walker was also arrested in November 2022 and is accused of felony murder in McKenzie's death. Deputies said Walker remains in custody.

Citing warrants, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Watkins caused McKenzie's death when he and another man were evicted from the nightclubs by security guards after fighting and firing their guns inside the establishment.

Initial reports from the investigation added that shots were also fired in the parking lot, striking McKenzie and another security guard.

"They were shot while attempting to end a fight between Mr. Walker and other individuals," the sheriff's office said in its initial release.