'He's just not himself' | Child detained after DeKalb County apartment engulfs in flames

ATLANTA — A Dekalb County mother said her 12-year-old was arrested after allegedly setting a fire forcing more than two dozen people out of their homes.

Naomi Lily said her son woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire started inside her apartment off Glenwood Road in Decatur.

She said it spread to her daughter's room in a matter of seconds.

"It ignited so quickly that she had to jump out of the window," Lily said.

The mother of the pre-teen said her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend had to be hospitalized after jumping out of the window, adding her daughter had fractured her pelvis and her partner had broken his leg. She said a short time later her son was arrested.

Lily said her son might have been playing with matches beforehand but she's not sure if her son set the fire intentionally. She shared that he was struggling mentally.

"He’s just not himself," Lily said.

A neighboring family had to be rescued by firefighters.

Dekalb County Police have not confirmed whether the 12-year-old was arrested in connection to the fire, but returned to the scene Monday afternoon to investigate.

The American Red Cross said a total of 33 people were impacted by the fire.