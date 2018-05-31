DECATUR, Ga. – A man who dedicated his life to his community was rewarded with a day he will never forget.

Eli Dodson teaches school kids about life in a wheelchair and has been volunteering his time at the police department since 2013.

"For someone who has been in a wheelchair for 20 years, he's the most independent person I've ever met," Decatur Police Lt. Jennifer Ross told 11Alive. "He becomes the face of the police department when he's there volunteering, just like he becomes the face of the visitors center. He's the face of Decatur."

He didn’t have a lot, but Eli gave what he could. So, when he faced a serious crisis this year, his Decatur neighbors knew it was time for payback.

Eli is a lifelong Falcons fan who never thought he'd have the chance to see them in person, let alone meet his favorite player.

PHOTOS | Meet Eli Dodson, 'Mr. Decatur'

He didn't just get in to see a closed Falcon's practice on the field, AT&T also donated a computer and a year of free internet service for the man known as Mr. Decatur.

Eli's neighbors said his smile is infectious and after he was hospitalized with some serious health challenges, they wanted to see him smile again.

“There's something special about Eli, his smile, you spend five minutes and whatever is bothering you isn't there anymore,” Ross said.

The Decatur Police Department partnered with Senior Connections, Volunteer Connection, and 11Alive’s Bill Liss to put Eli’s special day together for him.

"I feel grateful to live in a community where people care about each other and give back," Cheryl Kortemeier with Volunteer Connection said.

Having the opportunity to see his favorite team, and a computer and internet will change how Eli communicates with the community he loves.

“We don't have to go very far to know that there are folks in our neighborhood who need help. So, I'm just really proud of Decatur for coming together,” Debra Furtado, CEO of Senior Connections said.

© 2018 WXIA