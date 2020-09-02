DECATUR, Ga. — A 20-year-old man is now the second person arrested in an armed robbery that ended with a man being shot and left to die.

Vincent Jamal Smith of Lithonia was taken into custody over the weekend after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a wreck in Decatur. Smith, who was driving, had been wanted since Jan. 28 in the death of Charles Alexander Lewis. Lewis had died from a gunshot wound to the leg during an armed robbery on Wesley Club Drive.

Smith was arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery in the case as was his alleged accomplice 18-year-old Antonio Lee. Lee was arrested on Feb. 5.

RELATED: DeKalb deputies arrest teen in fatal armed robbery

The crash that preceded Smith's capture also caused minor damage to a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office vehicle. The traffic incidents are currently being handled by the Decatur Police Department due to where they happened. It's unclear if that department will be filing additional charges.

Before his arrest on Saturday, Smith had had multiple arrests in DeKalb County dating back to 2018 and involving the sheriff's office, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb County Schools Police.

Charges ranged from failure to appear to felony charges for theft by receiving stolen property. He had multiple charges over that time of carrying a concealed weapon.

MORE HEADLINES

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta