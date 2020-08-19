Decomposed body found in North Oconee River in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police reported finding the body on Tuesday evening.

ATHENS, Ga. — A decomposed body was found on Tuesday night in the North Oconee River, and Athens-Clarke County Police are now working to determine what happened.

A police statement said there were "no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity."

The body was found in the river near North Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway in Athens. Police say that "detectives are in the process of identifying the body and determining the circumstances surrounding the death."

The department is asking anyone who might have information about the death to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or Atlanta Crimestoppers at 706-705-4775.