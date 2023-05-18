First Black woman to become Henry County Commissioner resigns

Dee Clemmons first joined the County Commission in 2016. She was recognized for her work in 2018 with the Commissioner of the Year award.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County commissioner who made history with her presence in her office seat is now resigning following a leave of absence, county officials said.

“This does not mean my commitment to bettering lives everywhere is complete,” said Dee Clemmons.

Clemmons took a leave of absence in February and has decided not to return.

Clemmons was elected to the board in 2016 without needing a run-off election, earning the public's majority vote. Representing District 2, she was recognized for her work in 2018 with the Comissioner of the Year award for her public service work.

“After much-needed rest, I concluded it was time to pass the torch on the local level. While you won't see me working in this current capacity, I remain driven to find ways to make a positive impact through a means that is sustainable for me and my family,” Clemmons said.

County officials said she was the first Black woman commissioner for the county. She leaves a historic mark as she resigns.

Some of her work has improved highways in the area and even the county airport. She also introduced legislation to equip police with body cameras and firemen with ballistic vests.

“I am going to take time to figure out what is next for me as a public servant. I will always believe in the importance of giving back to the community. While my tenure with the Board is coming to an end, I remain invested in making Georgia a better home for all residents," she said.