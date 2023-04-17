Family of inmate who died in Gwinnett County jail files lawsuit, alleges healthcare providers failed to detect ulcer that turned deadly

Lawyers representing the family claim that Deion Strayhon died after an ulcer was left unattended for several weeks.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family is filing a lawsuit against a healthcare provider after their family member died at the Gwinnett County jail back in 2021.

Lawyers representing the family Deion Strayhon claim that he died after an ulcer was left unattended for several weeks. Strayhon "repeatedly" complained about the pain, but attendees only treated his symptoms, one lawyer said.

Several weeks later, the ulcer ate through his stomach lining and eventually "corroded" a blood vessel. The vessel then burst, and Strayhon began coughing up blood, according to an autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The 26-year-old then bled to death. He also had "recent complaints of stomach pains and constipation," the GBI said.

The family's lawyers argue that NaphCare staff were aware of Strayhon's pain, but were negligent and failed to provide him with adequate care.

NaphCare is a company that provides healthcare to inmates at local, state and federal facilities according to their website. In this case, NaphCare was contracted by Gwinnett County and tasked with taking care of Stayhon, his family's lawyers said.

Stayhon's mother, Sherry, spoke at a conference held by her attorneys Monday morning. She said her son was taken into custody after defending himself from an attacker at a residence.

Strayhon sat in jail for several months, waiting to speak with a judge, his mother said.

"I'm just so crushed by this whole thing," she said. "And I don't have answers. I don't understand. I want accountability for me, my granddaughter and others. He wasn't the only that his happened to."

