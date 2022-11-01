DeKalb fire displaces 10 families from their homes, authorities say

No one was hurt, according to firefighters.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten displaced families must find new homes after an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County firefighters were called to Sierra Villa Apartments located at 2008 Oak Shadow Drive after 12 a.m. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the rear of the apartment building. Firefighters quickly evacuated the apartments.

No injuries were reported. Four units sustained significant fire damage and two others had smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.

The 33 displaced residents were assisted by the Red Cross at the site of the fire. Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead, offering additional recovery guidance and support to help them get back on their feet.