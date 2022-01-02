Fire damages several apartments in DeKalb County

11Alive has a crew at the scene.

STONECREST, Ga. — Fire crews are responding to a large fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Wesley Providence apartments in the Stonecrest area around 2 p.m.

11Alive has a crew at the scene. Fire officials said so far everyone is ok, but they aren't able to access some of the apartments just yet due to the heat from the fire. Once all of the flames are out, fire crews will continue to search the apartments.

Fire officials said the fire started at one end of the multi-unit apartment building. When firefighters arrived the fire had spread into the roof and across the entire length of the building.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Video shows firefighters were still working to put out hot spots where the fire appears to have ripped through the entire roof of the apartment building.

Darrell Taylor, who lives in the same apartment building where the fire started, said he was asleep when the flames sparked.

"I didn't think it was real at first," he said.

Taylor said he grabbed his phone and ran out of the apartment. He said once he was outside he heard people screaming and crying.

"Smoke was everywhere," Taylor said. "We left just in time."

Other residents were also running out of their homes, many of them with their pets.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.