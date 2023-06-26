Drivers see relief on Atlanta road infamous for potholes

Crews are making progress in a repaving project along Dekalb Avenue -- and commuters are noticing.

ATLANTA — Drivers traveling along an Atlanta road known for potholes are seeing some relief. Repaving crews are making progress along Dekalb Avenue.

After years of complaints, the roadway is seeing new life and some commuters say they're surprised, calling the nearly finished project a miracle amid metro Atlanta construction.

Bicyclist Ashley Carst, who also lives in the area, says the road improvements will provide a lot of relief to commuters.

“I think it will save people a lot of money on their cars and bikers will be able to safely bike on the street now," Carst said.

While some residents like Lindsay Eckhaus say the construction has been frustrating, she says it's worth it to have a smooth ride.

“Now that it’s mostly finished – I’m happy. It’s great to not be driving on potholes and concerned that my tires aren’t going to pop," added Eckhaus.

Repaving began in May and officials say it is still ongoing. Crews have been shutting down portions of the roadway every night on the weekends.