DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Melody M. Maddox was sworn in on Sunday, Dec. 1 by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge.

Three weeks later, the county announced plans for an official election to officially replace Jeffrey Mann, who retired at the end of November. The news came amid his desertification appeal.

The election will take place on March 24, 2020. If a runoff is required, it will be held on April 21. Qualifying will begin on Jan. 6. The last day to register to be eligible to vote in this special election is Feb. 24.

In May 2017, Mann was charged with exposing himself at Piedmont Park and ended up losing his law enforcement certification following the arrest. He ended up taking a plea deal, but Mann is appealing the decision to revoke his certification.

Maddox, who was the chief deputy sheriff, is now the 50th sheriff for the county and is making history by being the first woman to hold the position in DeKalb, officials said.

The Special Election will be held in all the regular polling places DeKalb County, in conjunction with the Presidential Primary. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

11Alive reached out to Sheriff Maddox to see if she plans to run and remain in position.

MORE HEADLINES:

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Two more arrested in carjacking attack of 74-year-old woman

Edgar Flores remembered by fellow DeKalb officers one year after tragic death