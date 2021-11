It happened on Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at the Brannon Hill Condominiums.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a shoot-out in DeKalb County left one person dead.

It happened on Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at the Brannon Hill Condominiums a few blocks away from the Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market.

According to DeKalb Police, the shoot-out happened following some sort of disagreement.

Police are holding two persons of interest in custody at this time.