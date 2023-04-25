Fire at apartment blocks in DeKalb County

It happened at the Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire that had broken out at multiple apartment blocks in DeKalb County.

The fire occurred at the Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle. Fire officials did not have any immediate details.

Aerial views appeared to indicate at least three apartment blocks were on fire. At least three fire trucks were on scene.

A fire broke out in the same area a little more than a year ago, in an incident that left 13 families displaced.

It was not clear Tuesday how many of the units in the buildings might be occupied and how many people could be affected.