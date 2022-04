There were no injuries yet reported, DeKalb Fire said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire Rescue responded Friday to a fire described as "significant" at an apartment complex.

The fire service said that fortunately, there were no injuries yet reported.

The fire was reported at apartments at Meadowglenn Village Lane.

Helicopter video over the scene appeared to show the fire had burned through several units.