DeKalb County plans to tear down this blighted property

As part of its years-long blight eradication efforts, DeKalb County has scheduled yet another property to be demolished.

The property is located in Stone Mountain on Parkwest Court. It will be demolished on Friday at 10 a.m.

DeKalb's effort has led to the demolishing of 636 properties since 2017, according to the county CEO Michael Thurmond.

The countywide tear-downs are part of a long-term effort to get rid of crime-ridden properties while improving the appearance of neighborhoods. Through the initiative, the county identifies properties in disarray and then through a court order, crews are able to tear them down.

“I think it’s quality of life. When we talk about the image of DeKalb County, we want people to think it’s clean and green and that it’s great place to live," DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry previously told 11Alive.

The county said that so far they have also been able to identify all properties that need to be demolished in unincorporated areas.

Officials said they also plan to add cameras in the areas of the abandoned building to help deter crime.

