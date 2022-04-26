DeKalb County Board of Education votes to terminate superintendent

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education has voted to approve a separation agreement with DeKalb Co u nty Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, effective immediately. The board voted during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening.

The news comes after Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods issued a scathing letter Monday, scolding the DeKalb school board for not taking action to improve conditions at Druid Hills High School. Videos from students have gone viral over the past few weeks after they exposed mold, a sewage leak and crumbling walls at the high school.

Recently, the board rejected a proposal to modernize the school. They instead decided to lump Druid Hills with several others in the district to get repairs. Some opposed said the school needs more than simple updates and that the modification would not make Druid Hills safer.

An interim following Watson-Harris' departure has already been announced. According to a release from DeKalb County Schools, the board voted to name Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as the interim superintendent, citing her ability to operate the day-to-day activities of the DeKalb County School District.

A release added that Tinsley "brings a wealth of experience" to the school district. She formerly served as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support and Intervention in the district, according to a release.