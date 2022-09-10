DeKalb County bomb squad working suspicious package at Target store

DKPD responded to the Northlake Mall Target on Lavista Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad is working a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.

The department said it got the call a little before 11:30 a.m. about the suspicious package. They responded to the Northlake Mall Target on Lavista Road.

"When officers arrived, they secured the area and requested our Bomb Squad respond to the scene for further investigation. Members of the Bomb Squad are currently on scene reviewing the item. We will provide an update once their investigation is complete," a police statement said.

