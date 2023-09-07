DeKalb County leadership to discuss gun safety efforts today

According to a release, they plan to "discuss the importance for gun owners to practice gun safety to protect their children and other loved ones."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County leadership will hold a media conference on Thursday morning to discuss gun safety efforts and promote a community outreach set for initiative this weekend.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond and DeKalb County Police Department Chief Mirtha Ramos will address reporters.

According to a release, they plan to "discuss the importance for gun owners to practice gun safety to protect their children and other loved ones."

The police department also notes that it is holding the Community Outreach and Safety Fair this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Big Lots parking lot at 3358 Chamblee Tucker Road.

The address by leadership comes after a 42-year-old dad was charged with second degree murder this week after he left his 6-year-old and 7-year-old sons with a car containing a loaded gun. The 7-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed in that incident.