CEO to issue executive order near area of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Friday that he plans to issue an executive order for the area around the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site.

Thrumond claimed that the site had become "dangerous" to the public. He also said that he is issuing the order due to "possible life-threatening conditions" to the community.

The order will be issued specifically for the Intrenchment Creek Park area, according to the news release.

Officials said the CEO would release more details on the order at 2 p.m. The CEO will announce the executive order at the Maloof Auditorium on Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is an 85-acre, $90 million facility that the Atlanta City Council approved in 2021.

It would be built on city-owned land in accordance with a lease agreement between the city and the Atlanta Police Foundation, a private nonprofit that supports the Atlanta Police Department.

It is to be built on a portion of the South River Forest area - protesters refer to it as the Weelaunee Forest, for the Native American name it was once known by - on top of the Old Atlanta Prison Farm complex.

It lies within south DeKalb County, roughly bounded by Intrenchment Creek to the east, Key Road to the north and Constitution Road to the south.

The law enforcement community has argued the training facility would be a crucial component in stabilizing the police force, aiding in recruitment and retention after low morale and departures following the racial and criminal justice protests of 2020.

Protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th century.

An activist was recently killed by police at the site earlier this year. Police said the activist, Manuel Paez Teran, shot back at officers, but a new independent autopsy said the activist had their hands up at the time of the shooting.