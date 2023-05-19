DeKalb continues effort to clear out abandoned buildings

On Friday, crews demolished a home on Whitehall Forest Court.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials are continuing efforts to clear abandoned buildings that have become a nuisance in the community. The countywide tear-downs are a part of a long-term effort to get rid of crime-ridden properties while improving the appearance of neighborhoods.

On Friday, crews demolished a home on Whitehall Forest Court. The neighborhood is just one example of communities in DeKalb County that have become subject to crime because of poor conditions.

Casheda Allen -- a homeowner, landlord, and tenant -- said they did a lot to get it torn down, including talking to many people. She said despite rising home prices in many areas, her property value has gone down.

"Even if the option was for me to buy another house, I can’t do that here because I can’t refinance. I can’t sell it," she said.

This is the second building to be demolished in this neighborhood. Officials have torn down several properties in the Brannon Hills Condominium complex, which has been plagued with crime over the years.

The demolitions are a part of the county's blight eradication effort in which 600 properties have been torn down since 2017.

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry (District 6) said they have also been working to install cameras in many of these areas to deter crime.

Through the initiative, the county identifies properties in disarray and then through a court order, they are able to tear them down. Officials said Friday's demolition is just another step in improving DeKalb County.