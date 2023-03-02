DeKalb County Commission considers appealing land-use permit for 'Cop City' while protests continue

Earlier this week, the county's CEO and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced an agreement was reached allowing construction to move forward.

ATLANTA — There is a new development in the opposition to the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center being built in DeKalb County.

Earlier this week, the county's CEO and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced an agreement was reached allowing construction to move forward.

But some county leaders might hold up the deal.

﻿“It’s important that we follow the law. It’s important that we follow the clean water acts,” Dekalb Commissioner Ted Terry said.

Terry is referring to the land-use permit approved by the county’s planning department to build the public safety training center. Terry said he wants to read the permit and the fine print.

“Right now I’m investigating and reviewing those plans to see if there is a possibility of appeal because the concern is ultimately the long term impact of the South River water shed and Enchantment Creek is one of the most endangered creeks in the entire state of Georgia," Terry said.

But earlier this week during a press conference, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond defended the decision to approve the permit and added environmental protection played was a priority during the process.

“We will protect the neighborhood, the families, the individuals, and most importantly we will protect the South River forest basin, which is a unique natural resource. There’s nothing else like it inside of [Interstate] 285,” Thurmond said.

Thurmond's office and City of Atlanta officials said part of those protections include only building on the section of the property that was previously developed, as well as planting a tree for every tree cut down. Officials added the site plan also included studies on drainage, storm water management, and even erosion and pollution control.

On Friday, college students around the metro took to the street to voice their opposition.

“It’s not a good idea for Atlanta in itself because that is an environmental hazard just in itself, but also it increases the militarization of the Atlanta Police,” said Talya Rouser, a Georgia State University student who participated in the protest.

And as many continue to voice their concerns Terry says he needs more assurances about this project.