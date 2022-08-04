DeKalb County Courthouse being evacuated, clerk says

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Courthouse was being evacuated Thursday afternoon, the county clerk said.
There was no immediate information available about why the courthouse was being evacuated.
In a tweet, DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry asked people to please stay clear of the area.
"Alert: The DeKalb County courthouse is being evacuated at this time. Please stay clear of the area until further notice," she wrote.
The courthouse is located on North McDonough Street in downtown Decatur.
