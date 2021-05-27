x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

DeKalb County Courthouse evacuated over 'possible explosive device'; none located so far

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the building on Thursday.

DECATUR, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to a prior incident at the courthouse.)

The DeKalb County Courthouse was evacuated on Thursday after a sheriff's deputy was notified of a "possible explosive device."

The sheriff's office said a notification came in around 11:30 a.m.

So far, no device has been located, and there were no injuries reported.

The DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police Department were among the agencies on scene searching the building.

This is a developing story.