DeKalb County Courthouse evacuated over 'possible explosive device'; none located so far

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the building on Thursday.

DECATUR, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to a prior incident at the courthouse.)

The DeKalb County Courthouse was evacuated on Thursday after a sheriff's deputy was notified of a "possible explosive device."

The sheriff's office said a notification came in around 11:30 a.m.

So far, no device has been located, and there were no injuries reported.

The DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police Department were among the agencies on scene searching the building.