Gas leak evacuates day camp at DeKalb County school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent day camp operation with numerous children in attendance was evacuated at Briar Vista Elementary School in DeKalb County on Tuesday after a gas leak.

Officials confirmed the gas leak occurred outside the school, saying that the kids and staff were evacuated to a playground on campus as a precaution.

Visuals from above the school by the 11Alive SkyTracker showed the children lining up during the evacuation.

There were no injuries to any children or staff. According to Atlanta Gas Light, a contractor unrelated to the company damaged the line. Crews were on site to make repairs.