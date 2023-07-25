'I'm very concerned' | Neighbors hope DeKalb County will foot bill to repair decades-old sewer lines

There's a real possibility that homeowners will have to pay for their own repairs, which could be upwards of $10,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in the Scottdale Mill Village neighborhood of Dekalb County are expressing growing concerns over the state of the sewer lines near their homes, which they believe are in dire need of replacement. However, a critical issue arises as they contest whether these sewer lines are privately owned or maintained by the county.

The matter came to a head during a community meeting that took place Tuesday night where residents hoped to gain clarity on the situation from county officials. Tensions were high as attendees grappled with uncertainty and the possibility of being burdened with the cost of repairs.

One concerned resident, Jody McFerren, voiced his apprehensions.

"It's been about five or six years since we've had a meeting. So I'm very concerned about what's going to be going on," McFerren said.

He emphasized that considering the sewer lines are public, households should not be held responsible for their maintenance expenses.

However, the county's position differs.

According to McFerren, the county informed him and his neighbors that the sewer lines are privately owned, placing the responsibility of replacement squarely on the residents' shoulders. This conflicting stance has led to an ongoing dispute between the county and the affected homeowners.

The cost of replacing these aging sewer lines compounds residents' concerns. McFerren shared that the last estimate provided ranged between $30,000 and $36,000, a substantial financial burden for homeowners.

"That's half of the mortgage and most of the places that they paid for to buy them new," he lamented.

Robert Unger, another resident from the neighborhood, was unable to wait for a resolution. Faced with recurring issues, he decided to shoulder the cost of repairs himself, spending a substantial $11,000. Unger hopes for clarity from the meeting, anticipating that if a new sewer system is indeed in the works, he will be reimbursed for his expenses.

As the meeting began, residents like McFerren and Unger anxiously awaited further details from county officials. The hope was that the county would address their concerns and provide solutions to the dilemma that has left the community in uncertainty.

Unfortunately, ahead of the meeting, 11Alive reached out to Dekalb County for additional information, but no one was available for an interview.

A representative for the county sent the following statement:

"In response to questions raised by the Scottdale Mill community earlier this year, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed is meeting tonight (Tuesday) with Scottdale Mill property owners.