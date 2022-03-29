Fire, smoke damages 6 DeKalb County apartment units, crews say

Firefighters said no one was seriously hurt.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after a blaze damaged six units at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

DeKalb County firefighters were called to the English Oaks Apartments Tuesday. Crews said six units were impacted by the fire. Authorities said one unit had smoke and fire damage, the other five sustained minor smoke damage.

11Alive's Skytracker flew over the area where firefighters were seen tending to the smoke. Crews pulled out a fire engine ladder to attack the fire from up high. Crime scene tape blocked off portions of the building's parking lot, video shows, with some neighbors watching the scene from a distance.