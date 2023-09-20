DeKalb County seeks input on expanding trails, greenways

The county is looking to possibly connect trails to historic sites, transit places, and hubs in the community.

DECATUR, Ga. — Metro Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country, and with that growth, comes the need for more trails and green spaces for people and pets to get outdoors.

DeKalb County has 59 miles of trails like one at Mason Mill Park, but not a lot of them are connected. That’s something the county is looking to change.

Johanna Smith walks her dog Shiba on trails almost every day.

“It gives me an opportunity to be outside and be in nature," Smith said.

It's not just for her but for her furry companion, a German Shepherd mix.

“It helps us a lot. It’s great for exercise," Smith said. "It’s great for my energy levels.”

Now people like Smith will have more opportunities to get out in nature. The county is looking to possibly connect trails to historic sites, transit places, and hubs in the community.

“We’re doing a comprehensive trail master plan. It’s 20 years old, so we know it’s time. After 10 years, things change. Look at how metro Atlanta has changed over the past five years, let alone 10 years. It’s way overdue," DeKalb County Recs and Parks Director Chuck Ellis said.

The county wants to hear from people about what they'd like to see for the trail expansion.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for from the community," Ellis said. "Definitely people want places to sit and rest, places maybe where there will be overlooks, maybe a dog park in a particular area.”

The plan has a long way to go before the trails and greenways become a reality.

“It’s all a process. First, we gather the information. Then we’re going to ask the consultant to put a short-term and long-term implementation plan together, and then of course we’re going to have to look for funding," Ellis said.

You can give input on the trails and green space at the remaining three public meetings. These are the times and locations:

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, September 26, 6-8 p.m.

Exchange Recreation Center, September 28, 6-8 p.m.

Mason Mill Recreation Center, October 4, 6-8 p.m.