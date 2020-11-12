At least 18 injured amid DeKalb County apartment fire, some from jumping, officials say

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say 18 people have been injured, seven of them from jumping, after an apartment fire in DeKalb County on Friday.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Dion Bentley said the fire occurred at Fairington Village Apartments in Lithonia - an address on Fairington Village Drive.

Video from the scene shows what remains of the building, with heavy smoke and one portion of the roof appearing to have been completely missing.

Authorities haven't said how severe the injuries are for the seven who jumped or what floor of the three-story building they jumped from. Exactly how the roughly 11 other people were injured also wasn't released.

However, as of 4 p.m., it appears that the fire itself has been largely contained - at least when viewed from the 11Alive SkyTracker from above.