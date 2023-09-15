Three years into program, DeKalb County's CEO says food distributions are just as important as ever

Starting on Saturday, DeKalb County will provide nutritious meals for families residing in the county.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government will feed thousands of residents in need this weekend with their food distribution event.

County CEO Michael Thurmond said the need is still greater than ever. The program is in its third year.

"The people are so thankful and appreciative, but I've seen so much pain. People are suffering now because of the high price of groceries. Senior citizens on fixed income parents, particularly single parents who are having to make hard decisions about whether to purchase (groceries) or pay mortgages," Thurmond said.

Officials continue to make addressing the county's food insecurity a priority to show people they are not alone in these challenges.

Boxes will be filled with protein as well as produce grown from Georgia farmers.

"We are standing in the gap as all people of goodwill are asked to do at a critical moment in the history of this nation, our state and our county," Thurmond added.

Faith leaders will help distribute the boxes. They will be available for pickup at churches around the county starting at 9 a.m.