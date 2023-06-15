DeKalb County gas stations approaching deadline to install high-definition cameras

A total of 243 gas stations will have until June 30 to install the high-definition surveillance system intended to help fight crime in the county.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County gas station owners have just two weeks now to install a high-definition camera system or else they could lose their business license.

The required cameras must record every part of their properties and owners must then provide police with video -- if requested within 72 hours.

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who announced the ordinance, said a total of 243 gas stations will have until June 30 to install the high-definition surveillance system to help fight crime in the county.

“Hopefully it is model legislation for anyone who wants to control the quality of footage, and also to address these areas where we tend to have a high incidence of crime and violence," she said.

The most recent shooting at a gas station in the county occurred this week, where a 35-year-old man died as a result.

"By and large, violent crimes in DeKalb County are more likely to occur at a gas and service station," she added.

Her ordinance passed unanimously in December and now the clock is ticking.

She said the systems could cost business owners up to $5,000 out of their own pockets.

"It is a small price to pay because video surveillance definitely, definitely cuts down on criminal activity," Cochran-Johnson said. "But most importantly, it allows us, when it occurs, to send a strong message so that we can be swept in apprehending people that commit crimes at these locations."

Gas station employees, like Daba Tuli, who11Alive spoke with when the ordinance passed, agreed.

“It's a lot of crime happening outside and inside the store," he said. "Sometimes a shooting is happening inside, or outside the store. It’s a big problem. Cameras are good."

Commissioner Cochran-Johnson said come July 1, code compliance officers will begin visiting all gas and service stations.

If they don’t have the system installed yet, they could lose their business licenses by the end of the year.

"Our business license renewal must be complete by December 31. That is the renewal date. So as of July 1, if they are not in compliance, they will be made aware of what is necessary, and they technically will have until December 31 to go in to become fully compliant," she explained.

Cochran-Johnson explained other jurisdictions, including the City of Atlanta, have reached out to her about this ordinance, which she said, has already proven to work.