DeKalb County giving away 3,500 boxes of food today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is giving away 3,500 boxes of food Saturday morning.
The food giveaway began at 9 a.m. The county said the boxes of food - containing produce, chicken hindquarters and a dozen eggs each - will be distributed at several county churches:
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, Ga. 30084
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30035
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, Ga. 30032
- New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
The giveaway is being done to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday.
“The Board of Commissioners and I have proclaimed this King Holiday weekend as a time for Prayer, Healing and Restoration,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement.
Additionally, the county will give away 10,000 COVID-19 home rapid test kits on Monday at several locations:
- The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034.
- North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur, Ga. 30033
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy., Atlanta, Ga. 30345
The county said residents will be able to receive the kits in their cars, with a limit of one per person. With winter weather expected to hit the region on Sunday, the county said this portion of their MLK Day observance could be rescheduled if road conditions aren't safe.