20-year-old killed in DeKalb County house fire, department says

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire officials say a young man has died after being trapped in a burning home.

The fire happened on Sunday evening in the 5800 block of Simone Drive not far from Simone Way and Rockbridge Road. Fire Captain Dion Bentley said that the house was already in flames when crews arrived.

Captain Bentley said a 20-year-old man who was in the fire was unable to escape and died. Further details such as the cause of the fire are still under investigation. The victim's name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.