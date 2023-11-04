x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Five children among 10 displaced in DeKalb County house fire

The fire happened at a home on Nancy Lee Way.

More Videos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials said 10 people were displaced, including five children, in an early Tuesday morning house fire in DeKalb County.

The fire happened at a home on Nancy Lee Way, which is just outside I-285 near Rowland Elementary School.

Officials said one adult and two children were in the home sleeping when they heard a fire alarm, and all were able to escape through a back window. One person was taken to a hospital with back pain.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out