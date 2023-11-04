Five children among 10 displaced in DeKalb County house fire

The fire happened at a home on Nancy Lee Way.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials said 10 people were displaced, including five children, in an early Tuesday morning house fire in DeKalb County.

The fire happened at a home on Nancy Lee Way, which is just outside I-285 near Rowland Elementary School.

Officials said one adult and two children were in the home sleeping when they heard a fire alarm, and all were able to escape through a back window. One person was taken to a hospital with back pain.