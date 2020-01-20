DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County home was hollowed out by a fire early Monday morning in a scary scene that included worried neighbors thinking someone might be inside, but fortunately the county fire department reported no injuries.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department posted about the fire to Facebook, and said when crews arrived a neighbor "advised that the homeowner could be in the structure."

Photos posted by the fire department showed the charred structure.

Thankfully the neighbor turned out to be wrong, and nobody was home, DeKalb Fire said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from outside. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Crews put out fire at DeKalb home

