11 were taken to hospital with minor injuries in I-85 party bus crash, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash Thursday night on I-85 in DeKalb County sent 11 people to the hospital, but they were fortunate to escape serious injury.
It happened on I-85 South just before Chamblee Tucker Road, DeKalb Police said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reported a party bus was involved in the multi-vehicle wreck, though it was unclear how many of the 11 people who were treated were originally on the bus.
A witness who spoke to 11Alive said she saw a driver, whom she believe caused the crash, run away on foot. Police on Friday did not indicate whether or not they were searching for a suspect in the incident.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.