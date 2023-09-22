11 were taken to hospital with minor injuries in I-85 party bus crash, police say

The crash happened Thursday night in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash Thursday night on I-85 in DeKalb County sent 11 people to the hospital, but they were fortunate to escape serious injury.

It happened on I-85 South just before Chamblee Tucker Road, DeKalb Police said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reported a party bus was involved in the multi-vehicle wreck, though it was unclear how many of the 11 people who were treated were originally on the bus.

A witness who spoke to 11Alive said she saw a driver, whom she believe caused the crash, run away on foot. Police on Friday did not indicate whether or not they were searching for a suspect in the incident.

