Inmate death under investigation in DeKalb

26-year-old Nakia Rashawn Bond of Atlanta was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday during a security check.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is investigating at least the second death of an inmate in custody in the last month.

The sheriff's office confirmed on Friday evening that 26-year-old Nakia Rashawn Bond of Atlanta was found unresponsive in his cell earlier that day during a security check.

Bond was pronounced dead by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner after the jail's medical staff attempted emergency resuscitation, the sheriff's office said.

“We deeply regret any loss of life on our watch and will continue to ensure that we are doing all we can to prevent these occurrences," Sheriff Melody Maddox wrote.

At this point, his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. The sheriff's office said Bond had been in custody since April 29 on multiple charges including rape, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children and battery/substantial bodily harm to a victim in Stone Mountain back in February.

He was also charged with possession and distribution of contraband to other inmates while in custody.

About halfway through July, the sheriff's office also reported the death of another inmate by suicide in DeKalb County Jail. 42-year-old Marcos Torres-Diaz was found dead in his cell on July 15 just two days after being arrested on charges that included two counts of rape, two counts of criminal attempt to rape, and two counts of aggravated child molestation along with four counts of aggravated sexual battery. Those charges stemmed from 2012.